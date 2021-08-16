Maharashtra lockdown news: CM Uddhav Thackeray makes BIG statement amid threat of third wave

As threat of third wave of COVID-19 looms large over India, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the people of the state to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour warning that the government will be forced to imposed a lockdown again if the coronavirus cases would increase.

The Maharashtra CM made the statements while addressing the state after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat ‘Mantralaya’ on 75th Independence Day.

“Most of the COVID-19 restrictions are now being relaxed. But the threat is far from over. New strains of the virus are being detected in other countries, so we have to take care that the threat doesn’t hit us. Considering the availability of medical oxygen, if there is a spike in daily COVID-19 cases the state will be put under lockdown”, Thackeray stated.

CM Thackeray also said that people must join hands to make Maharashtra and India Covid-free and celebrate the next Independence Day without any COVID-19 restrictions. "We are now celebrating 75 years of freedom, and we have to take the pledge that we will make our state and the country free of coronavirus and celebrate Independence Day next year freely. The pandemic had taken everyone back to the pre-independence days and we all were experiencing the same in the last one-and-a-half years," he said.

CM Thackeray also paid tributes to COVID-19 warriors and citizens who lost their lives to the deadly virus.

Menawhile, revised guidelines are issued by the BMC for Mumbai permitting grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts to open till 10 PM on all days. The BMC has however asked the people to follow COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, use of masks.