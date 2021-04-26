Maharashtra: COVID-19 cases, deaths come down as stricter restrictions keep people indoors

Mumbai: The effect of imposing strict restrictions like lockdown has started to be visible in entire Maharashtra. The coronavirus graph of the state is slowly going down. Speaking of the last 24 hours, 48,700 new cases were found here. The state recorded 524 deaths, down from the highest 832 on Sunday,

Dropping below the 50,000 mark in over a fortnight, from the record high of 68,631 (April 18), the daily case tally was 48,700, taking the cumulative total to 43,43,727.

At the same time, 71,736 patients were discharged from the hospital after winning the battle against the virus in one day. Statistics of the Ministry of Health show that a total of 43,43,727 patients have been found so far in Maharashtra. Out of this, 36,1,796 patients have been cured, while 65,284 people have died. And 6,74,770 patients are still undergoing treatment in hospital and home quarantine.

The impact of restrictions was seen in the country's financial capital Mumbai. Earlier, the number of new cases used to reach 9,000 every day, but now it has come down to 4,000. In the last 24 hours, 3,876 corona patients have been found here, 5,498 on Sunday. 70 people have died. Apart from this, 9,150 patients have been discharged from the hospital after winning the battle against COVID-19.

The state death rate fell again from 1.51 per cent to 1.05 percent, and the number of active cases dropped considerably from 698,354 to 674,770 now.

Even the Mumbai Circle - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts - recorded a massive fall in new cases from 14,296 on Sunday to 9,683 now, taking up the tally to 13,25,582, while 130 more deaths, the toll shot up to 22,755.

Of the day`s total fatalities, Mumbai led with 71 deaths, while there were 58 in Aurangabad, 41 in Ahmednagar, 38 in Nagpur, 25 in Nanded, 22 each in Raigad and Beed, 21 each in Latur and Yavatmal, 20 in Palghar, 19 in Satara, 18 each in Jalna and Osmanabad, 17 each in Thane and Nashik, 14 each in Pune and Amravati, 13 in Sindhudurg, 10 in Gadchiroli, nine in Sangli, eight in Solapur, six in Parbhani, five each in Akola, Washim, and Gondia, two each in Nandurbar and Chandrapur, and one each in Kolhapur, Wardha, and Bhandara.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation decreased to 39,78,420, while those shunted to institutional quarantine went up to 30,398.