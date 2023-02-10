Maharashtra couple pretending to be Muslim arrested for threatening to attack Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The Ayodhya Police detained a couple from Maharashtra on Friday after they allegedly threatened to blow up the Ram Temple that is currently being built. Police claim that on February 2, the suspect called a resident of Ayodhya and threatened to attack the temple grounds within a short period of time.

According to the press release from the police, the suspect, identified as Anil Ramdas Ghodake (also known as Baba Jaan Musa), made the threat over the internet by pretending to be Bilal, a resident of Delhi. The wife of Ghodake, Vidya Sagar Dhotre (also known as Jord Satan Shanishwara), has also been named as an accomplice in the crime.

The couple used to pretend to be Muslims and con people for cash. Two copies of the holy Quran, two skull, and a few obnoxious items were taken into custody by police. The accused pair originally resided in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, but when they were arrested, they were living in a flat in the Chembur neighbourhood of central Mumbai, according to Ayodhya's Circle Officer (CO), Shailendra Kumar Gautam. "They would trick people and then blackmail them to pay money,” police official said, Hindustan Times reported.

The police claim that during questioning, the two admitted that Anil had made friends with Bilal's sister for inappropriate reasons. However, after learning that Anil was already married, the woman ended her relationship with him. After that, Anil and his wife tried to extort money from Bilal's sister through blackmail.

When Bilal learned about the situation, he charged up at the couple and told them to steer clear of his sister. The couple was offended by this, so they came up with a plan to avenge him. The couple then threatened to blow up the Delhi Metro and the Ram Temple while pretending to be Bilal. They attempted to frame Bilal by using a proxy number. Police eventually solved the case and located the accused duo.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, an inspector at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station, had previously filed FIR on February 2 under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation) against the unknown caller.