Maharashtra Congress to take legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut for defamatory remark on Mahatma Gandhi

Taking cognizance to Bollywood actor and Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut's alleged defamatory statement against Mahatma Gandhi, the Maharashtra Congress has decided to take the legal path. Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole has confirmed that Congress will register an official complaint against the actress with the Mumbai police.

In a recent post on Instagram Kangana Ranaut had written, "Either you are a Gandhi fan or Nataji supporter You can't be both... Choose and decide." She shared a news clipping with the headline, "Gandhi, others had agreed to hand over Netaji." Freedom fighters were 'handed over' to the British by people who 'lacked the courage to oppose oppression but were 'power-hungry', Kangana claimed

This comes days after Kangana Ranaut gave rise to a controversy with her comments during a media event where she said that India got 'true freedom' in 2014 and the freedom in 1947 was given in 'bheek' (alms).