Maharashtra: Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal announces resignation after ministerial snub

Amid resentment in the Maha Vikas Aghadi quarters over ministerial berths, a Maharashtra Congress MLA on Saturday announced his resignation from the party.

Kailash Gorantyal, the Congress MLA from Jalna, said he was disappointed after his exclusion from the 43-member council of ministers of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.

"My supporters and I have decided to submit our resignation letters to the state party president. I have been elected as the MLA for the third time and I work for my people. Still I haven't been made a minister," Gorantyal said.

“I will meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation from party posts. Party members of the Jalna Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad will also submit their resignations along with me,” he said.

Gorantyal had defeated Shiv Sena’s Arjun Khotkar in the Maharashtra Assembly polls held in October last year.

A total of 36 ministers, including Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks, took oath on December 30. There are 43 ministers including chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Most number of ministerial berths - 16 - are occupied by the NCP, followed by Shiv Sena's 15 and Congress' 12.

Gorantyal's rebellion came amid unrest in the Shiv Sena as several party MLAs are said to be unhappy over their exclusion. Abdul Sattar, who was inducted as the Minister of State (MoS) is reportedly unhappy for not making it to the cabinet.

Abdul Sattar is a three-time MLA from the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad District. He had quit the Congress and joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly elections in 2019.

While reports on Saturday cited sources as saying that he had quit the government, the minister said he has not resigned.

"I have not resigned. I am going to talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. After that, whatever decision will be taken by the CM, we will accept it," he said.

While the six cabinet ministers - two each from the three alliance partners - who took oath in November along with the chief minister, were allotted portfolios after a few days, those who were inducted on December 30 are yet to be allocated any portfolios as there seems to be huge disagreement among the parties.

NCP leader and Jayant Patil on Saturday evening said that the chief minister has sent the final list related to portfolio distribution to the Governor.

"I hope he (Governor BS Koshyari) will approve it soon," Patil said.