Maharashtra colleges, universities shut down till February 15 amid COVID-19 spike

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the government of Maharashtra has decided to shut down the colleges and universities for physical classes. The higher educational institutes in Maharashtra will remain closed till February 15, the order states.

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that this decision has been taken due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. He further added that the classes will continue online during this time.

While speaking to the media, Uday Samant said, “Amid rising COVID cases, Maharashtra govt to discontinue physical classes in colleges, universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions are to be conducted online till February 15.”

Many COVID-19 restrictions have been placed in Maharashtra amid the rise of cases over the past couple of weeks, but state health minister Rajesh Tope has said that the government doesn’t have any plans to impose 100 percent lockdown in the state.

While talking to the reporters after a meeting with the COVID-19 task force, Rajesh Tope said, “The Task Force has used the term augmented restrictions, which means if the cases rise like this...We don't have to use the term lockdown. Hundred percent lockdown is not certainly required as of today.”

As quoted by PTI, the health minister further said, “Wherever crowding takes place, there have to be restrictions, but it is not the case that it (curbs) should be brought today.” Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that no decision regarding imposing a lockdown in the city has been made yet.

According to the official data, Maharashtra has reported 18,466 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths. The state health department has stated that Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally now stands at 67,30,494 and the death toll at 1,41,573.