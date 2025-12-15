Maharashtra CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis meets Lionel Messi, gets massive backlash online due to...

Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'
INDIA
Amruta Fadnavis can be seen chewing gum and brazenly walking past footballer Luis Suarez to take a selfie with Messi
Amruta Fadnavis, singer and wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, was trolled after fans of Lionel Messi complained that she had disrespectfully tried to take a selfie with the football icon. Messi was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday when the interaction took place between him and Amruta. Videos from the interaction have surfaced online.
In the videos, Fadnavis can be seen chewing gum and brazenly walking past footballer Luis Suarez to take a selfie with Messi, without even asking for his permission. This triggered sharp criticism from Messi fans, who called her behaviour disrespectful. Fadnavis also posted a selfie with Messi on her X account with the caption, "A moment with legend Messi In Mumbai, The Greatest of All Times !!! GOAT Tour India"
Not so dear @fadnavis_amruta, your appearance as First Lady of Maharashtra was utterly irritating & shocking…— Archana Pawar (@SilentEyes0106) December 14, 2025
Chewing gum in front of those gentlemen? I mean why? what were you trying to prove?
Have some decency in life please…!pic.twitter.com/CwHnXa7Bzr https://t.co/ezFaICZ7yq
What netizens said
One user wrote, "Representing a country means carrying humility with you. Not greeting Messi, asking De Paul to move aside, chewing gum during a selfie, Amruta Fadnavis could’ve shown more grace." "Amruta Fadnavis looking so irritating & ridiculous with that chewing gum and showing so much attitude while taking selfie twice. De Paul and Messi were literally laughing at her," wrote another X user.
Your attitude looks like Messi has come to take a picture with you.— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) December 14, 2025
Look at the Amruta Fadnavis wife of Devendra Fadnavis. She is representing the average dumbass insta feminist influencer of India.— (@ImYorker93) December 14, 2025
This is more embarrassing than the Kolkata chaos pic.twitter.com/EDPcL18LcX