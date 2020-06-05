Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Raigad to take stock of damages caused by Cyclone Nisarga

Two days after cyclone Nisarga made a landfall in Raigad district's Alibaug of Maharashtra, state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit the affected areas on Friday to take a stock of the damages.

The visit comes a day after the CM held a video conference with the authorities to monitor the situation in the aftermath of the cyclone and asked the authorities to complete the 'panchnamas' or inspection and submit a report on the damages caused by Nisarga withing two days.

Six people have died in the cyclone so far while 16 are injured.

On June 4, Thackeray had announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He also directed the officials to ensure early resumption of electricity in the affected areas where uprooting of poles disrupted the power supply.

Crops, trees, and houses over 5,033 hectares of land were damaged by the cyclone as it brought 72.5 mm of rainfall in Maharashtra

As per a statement from the CMO, 78,191 people were shifted to safer places.

Several parts of Mumbai continue to be lashed by heavy rains. As a result, the King's Circle, Sion and other low-lying areas of the city have been waterlogged. Apart from Mumbai, other areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar also received heavy downpour.

The cyclone affected other districts of the state like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar before it weakened into a depression in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.