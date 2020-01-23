Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in March to mark completion of 100 days in power

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in March to seek the blessings of Lord Ram on completion of 100 days since he took charge of the Maharashtra government.

Raut also invited the Shiv Sena's allies in the government, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders to come along with Uddhav for the journey.

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. We want that our alliance leaders should also come along. Rahul Gandhi also visits several temples." Raut said.

He was scheduled to visit the sacred site on November 24, 2019, putting it off following NCP core committee's decision to form an alternative government in the state.

Last month, the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena coalition formed the government in Maharashtra.

On November 23, NCP leader Ajit Pawar had allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister under then BJP Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, the two-man government could last just 80 hours as Pawar resigned.

BJP and Shiv Sena fought the elections together and had a comfortable majority to form the government but the two parties didn't reach any consensus on the '50-50 formula' that led to the break-up of ties.

This is the first time the Sena Chief will visit Ayodhya after breaking up ties with long-standing ally BJP following the announcement of the Maharashtra assembly poll results.

He had earlier visited Ayodhya in June 2019 and offered his prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple with 18 newly elected MPs following the Lok Sabha elections.