Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says NO to Dahi Handi, issues guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi - Details inside

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to Dahi Handi 'Mandals' on Monday (August 23) to keep in mind the spread of the coronavirus and prioritise the safety of people.

Earlier, the Mandals had requested the state to allow them to celebrate Dahi Handi on a small scale as compared to the usual in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. The members of the Mandal urged that if Ganesh Chaturthi can be organised on a small level then why not Dahi Handi, reported a local daily.

In a meeting held last week by State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, the Dahi Handi coordination committee members said they would form small pyramids and limit the number of participants to only those who are fully vaccinated for safety. "We will definitely celebrate the festival. However, the scale of the celebration will depend on the relaxations granted," said Ram Kadam, Ghatkopar Dahi Handi organiser.

Just like last year, the state has issued guidelines to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year as well. The festival is to begin on September 10.

Here are the guidelines:

- The height of the Ganesh idols cannot be more than four feet

- Those celebrating at home will require to maintain two feet distance

- Aarti will not be done surrounded by a crowd

- Idol processions are still under government scrutiny