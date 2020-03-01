Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife appointed as editor of Sena mouthpiece Saamana

Rashmi Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife, has assumed a new role as editor of the "Saamana" group.

The Saamana group runs flagship dailies like Saamana' and 'Dopahar Ka Saamana', referred to as Shiv Sena's official mouthpiece.

On Sunday, the last page of the Marathi-language newspaper carried the news of the development.

After the death of the firebrand politician Bal Thackeray in 2012, Uddhav Thackeray became Saamana’s editor. He resigned last year after assuming office as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut will carry on as the group executive editor.

'Saamana' was launched on January 23, 1983, by Bal Thackeray, as a platform to convey his as well as Shiv Sena' stance on various political and social issues that the country faced.

When contacted by the news outlet IANS, a party leader said that she has been given an "onerous responsibility", and she will take it up earnestly.