Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray receives death threat; mysterious phone call came from Dubai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a death threat over a phone call from an unidentified number, whereby the miscreant further threatened to blow up 'Matoshree', the Chief Minister's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.

According to reports, Matoshree's landline number received the threatening calls three to four times. The calls were made in the name of dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The unidentified miscreant allegedly threatened to blow up the Chief Minister's residence with a bomb. Mumbai Police has already launched an investigation into the case.

Following the threat calls, Matoshree's security arrangements have been beefed up to protect Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence.

According to sources, the call came at about 11 PM to 12 midnight on Saturday. Uddhav Thackeray's residence is in Mumbai's Bandra area. The caller told him that the Chief Minister's residence would be blown away by a bomb.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray is the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state in 2019.

Uddhav, the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, a stalwart leader, came into politics in 2002 and is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the chief minister of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray is also a minister in the Maharashtra government.