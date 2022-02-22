Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray cautions 'Covid-19 pandemic has not ended' even as daily cases decline

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Covid-19 pandemic has not ended and it is still necessary to wear a mask and ramp up vaccination.

After virtually inaugurating a hospital and medical college at Alibaug in Raigad district, the CM said vaccine reduces the severity of the coronavirus infection. It acts as "suraksha kawach" (protective shield), he noted.

"The coronavirus pandemic has not ended yet. The question is being asked for how long we need to keep wearing masks. It is difficult to comment on it at this point. We need to use this time (when cases are declining) to ramp up vaccination," Thackeray said.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 806 new COVID-19 cases, as against 1,437 cases a day ago.

According to the Maharashtra health department figures, 15,41,22,242 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Monday. The state ranks second in the country in administering coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday, informed that India recorded 13,405 new Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 235 Covid-related deaths, the toll has mounted to 5,12,344, the Union Health Ministry said.

The active cases have also been reduced to 1,81,075 which constitute 0.42 percent of the country's total positive cases. A total of 34,226 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours pushing the cumulative tally to 4,21,58,510. Consequently, the country`s recovery rate stands at 98.38 percent, said the Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,84,247 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 76.12 crore cumulative tests.