On Wednesday, Fadnavis, joined by Shinde and Pawar, met with state Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake claim to form the government, presenting letters of support from the coalition partners.

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony here which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers, sources said.

This is for the third time that Fadnavis (54), an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event.

The formation of the government under Fadnavis comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on November 23.



Fadnavis had emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following the BJP's strong showing in the elections as it secured 132 seats in the 288-member House.

Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.

Following this meeting, the governor extended an invitation for Fadnavis to lead the new government.

At the legislature party meeting earlier on Wednesday, Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance was due to the mantra of “Ek hai toh safe hai” given by PM Modi.

The swearing-in ceremony will be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 attendees, BJP leader Prasad Lad earlier said.

PM Modi, several Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy CMs of various states will attend the ceremony, he said.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement made for 2,000 VVIPs, including leaders from various religions, he said.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security during the swearing-in ceremony, an official said.

Here are the live updates:

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis seeks blessings from his mother before the swearing-in ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Azad Maidan, where he was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government



(Video source: ANI/ DG-IPR)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has also arrived at the venue to witness Fadnavis's swearing-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Shah Rukh Khan attends the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government



(Video source: ANI/ DG-IPR)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are among the attendees of the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attend the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai



(Video source: ANI/ DG-IPR)

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar along with wife Anjali Tendulkar arrive at Azad Maidan to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Sachin Tendulkar along with his Anjali and Aditya Birla group chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the attendees at the Maharashtra government oath ceremony



(Video source: ANI/ DG-IPR)

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis highlights the role of the 'Ladli Behan' scheme in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Ahead of oath ceremony, Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis says," Ladki Behen has been a great project under which the women got associated with Devendra ji and the Mahayuti..."

Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde has left for the oath-taking ceremony venue.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde leaves from his residence to attend the oath ceremony at Azad Maidan

The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government is to be held shortly. A look at the visuals from Azad Maidan, Mumbai.

#WATCH | Visuals from Azad Maidan in Mumbai where the swearing-in ceremony of Mahayuti goverment will be held shortly

Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda have also arrived in Mumbai to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti govt

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived to witness the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary have arrived in Mumbai to join the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government. Notably, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU) is a key ally in the BJP-led NDA bloc.

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary arrive in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of Maharashtra government

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma have also arrived in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma arrive in Mumbai to attend the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government



CM Sai says, "We congratulate Devendra Fadnavis. He is an experienced leader and due to good work done by…

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the upcoming Mahayuti government upon his arrival in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives in Mumbai for Maharashtra govt swearing-in ceremony



He says, "The Mahayuti alliance has received a majority here. I congratulate Fadnavis ji. The double-engine government here will work very well."

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida have arrived in Mumbai to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida arrive in Mumbai to attend oath ceremony of the Mahayuti govt

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Thakur has also arrived in Mumbai ahead of the grand oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Thakur arrives in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government



He says, "Mahayuti government will take oath today. On this occasion, I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis sahib and his entire team and Eknath…

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora has arrived in Mumbai to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies. He also extended his greetings to the upcoming Mahayuti government.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Deora arrives in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra govt



He says, "I extend congratulations on the oath ceremony of the Mahayuti government. PM Modi and many senior leaders will be present here today."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa has arrived in Mumbai to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Rajasthan Deputy CM Dr Premchand Bairwa arrives in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government



He says, "I congratulate the people of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis who will take oath as the CM and the two deputy CMs."

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, a cow has been brought to Devendra Fadnavis's residence for 'Gau Pujan'.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A cow has been brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis for 'Gau Pujan', ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today.



Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnvais arrives at his residence after offering prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple and Shree Mumbadevi Temple, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony today.