Maharashtra CM Shinde reverses MVA move, restores general consent to CBI for probing cases in state

It means the CBI will now no longer be required to take permission from the state government for the investigation of cases in Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Friday restored general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing cases in the state, sources said.

It means the CBI will now no longer be required to take permission from the state government for the investigation of cases in Maharashtra. 

Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray had withdrawn the general consent to the CBI to investigate cases in the state. Uddhav Thackeray had in October 2020 signed the Home Department's proposal to withdraw general consent to the CBI to investigate the cases in the state. 

Anil Deshmukh was the state's home minister at that time. The decision was taken at a time when the CBI had been probing several cases in the state. The MVA government had repeatedly accused the Centre of misusing central agencies against the Opposition parties.

