Maharashtra CM Shinde opens up on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, says, 'The incident...'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort "unfortunate".

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 12:03 AM IST

Maharashtra CM Shinde opens up on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse, says, 'The incident...'
CM Eknath Shinde on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapse
TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the recent collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort calling the incident “unfortunate.” The incident happened on Monday, August 26. The statue, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, fell and was damaged due to strong winds, according to Shinde. The Chief Minister announced that officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Navy will visit the site on August 27 to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Shinde explained that the statue, which was erected and designed by the Navy, was toppled by winds reaching speeds of approximately 45 km/h. He emphasized that the Maharashtra government is committed to understanding the reasons behind the incident and assured that the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be reinstalled at the same location once the investigation is complete. Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan has been sent to the site to assess the situation and report back.

The statue, located at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district, was a significant landmark and its collapse has drawn considerable attention. In response to the incident, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has called for accountability. Sule took to social media to demand action against the contractor responsible for the statue’s construction. She criticized the quality of the work and urged that the contractor and their organization be blacklisted by all relevant departments. Sule also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine why the statue’s construction was inadequate and to address any related issues.

The incident has sparked a debate about the standards of public monument construction and the importance of ensuring that such projects meet high-quality standards to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

 

 

