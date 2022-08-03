‘No bravery in pelting stones, act of cowardice’: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde after attack on MLA Uday Samant

Photo - ANI

In a shocking incident on Tuesday, Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant, who is a key part of the Eknath Shinde faction of the party, was attacked in Pune while he was travelling in his car. According to reports, his car was attacked with baseball bats and stones were pelted at him.

After the attack, Uday Samant, whose vehicle was attacked by some people in Pune’s Katraj Chowk on Tuesday, said that the police will investigate if the attackers were following him or Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as per ANI reports.

Earlier on Tuesday, Samant’s vehicle was attacked by some people while passing by a location where Aaditya Thackeray held a public meeting, earlier. Condemning the incident, Samant said that this is not how politics is done in Maharashtra.

While speaking to ANI, Samant said, “It’s a condemnable incident. Politics in Maharashtra doesn’t happen like this. They (attackers) had baseball sticks and stones. CM’s convoy was going ahead of me. Police will investigate whether they were following me or CM (Eknath Shinde).”

Further, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA said that he would "not get frightened" by such incidents. Referencing the attack, Uday Samant said, “I will not get frightened by such incidents. I have spoken to CM Eknath Shinde and told him about the incident. Police will investigate the whole matter.”

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it an "act of cowardice" and said that strict action would be taken against those who try to disrupt peace and law, and order.

"It is an act of cowardice. There is no bravery in pelting stones and fleeing. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order. If somebody tries to disrupt law and order, strict action would be taken against them. Everyone should maintain peace, but still, if someone disrupts peace, the police will take its own action," Shinde said.

Uday Samant was a part of the Shiv Sena rebellion, led by current CM Eknath Shinde, against former Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray, who was the CM of Maharashtra, resigned from his post, paving way for the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

(With ANI inputs)

