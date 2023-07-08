Search icon
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has been asked to…: Aaditya Thackeray makes big claim

Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that a major change is set to take place in the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has made a bold claim amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra. Thackeray said that a major change is set to take place in the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Thackeray has claimed that CM Shinde has been asked to tender his resignation.

I have heard that CM (Eknath Shinde) has been asked to resign and there might be some change (in the govt), Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Aaditya Thackeray said as per ANI.

 

The big claim comes in the backdrop of NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking away from party supremo Sharad Pawar to join the Shinde-led government. Meanwhile, 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction have been issued notices seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said on Saturday.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackray-led the Shiv Sena (UBT) approached the Supreme Court earlier this week seeking a direction to the Assembly Speaker to hear the disqualification petitions expeditiously. 

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

