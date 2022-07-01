Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hold first Cabinet meet; details here

(Image Source: ANI)

After the swearing in ceremony, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday held their first Cabinet meeting. During the meeting, they decided to call a special session of the state Assembly for two days, beginning Saturday. Speaker will be elected during the session since the post is vacant following Congress MLA Nana Patole's resignation last year.

After the first Cabinet meeting, new CM Shinde stated, "We are making a fresh start. We have an experienced Deputy Chief Minister with us. Therefore, it will not be a problem to manage the development work in the state. For various projects and the people's representatives and the administration have to work hand in hand to give justice to the social elements."

Read | CM Eknath Shinde to prove majority tomorrow, special 2-day Maharashtra Assembly session called

"These are two wheels of a chariot. People have shown faith in us. It has to be meaningful. The speed of your work is minimal governance. It is hoped that the administration will co-operate to ensure that important projects of the metro samrudhi highway water resources department are completed in a timely manner," he added.

Eknath Shinde, who claims to have the support of 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led a revolt against the Uddhav Thackeray-led party leading to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

In his first Cabinet meeting after taking charge as the Deputy CM of the Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has directed the administration to revive the Jalyukt Shivar scheme. The water conservation scheme was his pet project when he was the CM between 2014-19. It was later stayed by the MVA govt.

Devendra Fadnavis, the new Deputy CM stated, "We have the opportunity to work with you again. Let's try to take Maharashtra forward with dynamism and decision making ability."

Earlier, Eknath Shinde took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. In a dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra politics, the rebel Shiv Sena leader was named as the new Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis was sworn it as the Deputy Chief Minister.