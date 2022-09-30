Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces Diwali bonus for health workers, BEST employees, teachers

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, on Thursday, announced a festival bonus for teachers, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) personnel, and health professionals in advance of Diwali.

"Rs. 22,500 will be given to employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, teachers, employees of BEST and one Month salary to health workers as Diwali bonus," said CM Shinde.

Along with teachers and healthcare professionals, the decision will benefit the 93 thousand Mumbai Municipal Corporation employees and the 29 thousand BEST personnel.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation staff received accolades from the chief minister for their outstanding performance throughout the challenging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He said "Happy Diwali" to the workers but urged them to give their all to the Mumbaikars.

Rahul Shewale, a member of the Lok Sabha, Iqbal Singh Chahal, the Commissioner and Administrator of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Ashwini Bhide, and other representatives from other municipal departments were also present.

CM Shinde said: "the employees of the Municipal Corporation have done a good job in the difficult situation of Covid-19. Doctors and all staff have played a vital role in keeping the Covid position in Mumbai under control. Development work must be spent. But those who do well should be encouraged. A balance has to be maintained between the development work and the welfare schemes of our employees. The employees and the citizens are ours".

Shinde urged the people to enjoy the festival of lights by announcing the Diwali bonus. “Obstacles related to development works and employees related to Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be resolved on a priority basis. Everyone should now work wholeheartedly for Mumbaikars.”

Engineers, he continued, should take care to make sure that road and infrastructure construction meets the standards set by the general public.

(With inputs from ANI)