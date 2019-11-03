Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to meet Amit Shah in Delhi tomorrow, likely to discuss political scenario

Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, will meet the Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow in Delhi.

The CM is expected to make Shah aware of the current political situation in the state and have a discussion on what decisions should be taken in the coming days.

Earlier today, Fadnavis said the state will get a new government in the coming days.

The minister was in Akola, to take stock of the losses to crops following unseasonal rains. Heavy post-monsoon rains over Maharashtra have resulted in huge losses for farmers across the state.

Speaking to the farmers, Fadnavis said that a decision is needed for the damages due to rains as soon as possible.

He, however, added that the current government cannot take a decision on it, so the state needs a new government that is in the interest of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray visited Aurangabad to take stock of losses to farmers following unseasonal rains.

Targeting incumbent Chief Minister Fadnavis, Thackeray said that the rain is scaring people by coming back again and again like the CM, who says he'll come back again.

When asked about government formation in Maharashtra, he said that it will be clear in the next two-three days.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that they have more than 170 MLAs supporting them and the figure can even reach 175. He also added that there will be a Shiv Sena chief minister as they are capable of it.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena warned its ally BJP that soon their (Sena) wait and watch more will be over as if they get determined, they are capable of forming the government. "There is no leader who can match Sharad Pawar's stature in Maharashtra, therefore, nothing wrong in having talks with them," Raut added.

Government formation in Maharashtra continues to delay as BJP and Shiv Sena, the two largest parties in the recently held Assembly elections, are yet to come to an agreement. While Shiv Sena is adamant over '50-50' formula and wants the chief minister's post to be rotated with BJP for 2.5 years each, BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister for the entire tenure of five years.