Shocking information about an objectionable mention of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the social media platform Wikipedia has come to light. After this, the Maharashtra government has taken cognizance of the objectionable content on the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire. State Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called Cyber ​​Cell IG Yashwasi Yadav to the ministry and ordered him to contact Wikipedia and remove the controversial content about Maharaj.

"I have informed the IG Cyber ​​about the objectionable writing on Wikipedia. They have ordered to contact Wikipedia and take action...It is not operated from India. They have their own rules...We will give suggestions like this - instead of distorting historical things, create a rule...Freedom of expression is not unlimited. It cannot encroach on the freedom of others...," the CM said.

Recently, a historical action film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was released on February 14. The film features actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandhana and Akshay Khanna. Since then, it has become a topic of discussion all over the world. Wikipedia is a platform used as a source of information. Strict action is being demanded if that content is not deleted. Surprisingly, the source of this information given by Wikipedia also refers to controversial American author James Lane.

Meanwhile, actor and film critic Kamran Akmal Khan has claimed that the controversial content on Wikipedia is true. Jumping into this controversy, Kamal Akmal Khan has shared the controversial content on Wikipedia from his X (formerly Twitter) account. "This is history and it is true," Kamal Khan wrote while sharing the information. A controversial text has been written on Wikipedia referring to the father-son relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The screenshot of this text is going viral.