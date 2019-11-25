Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sanctions an additional Rs 5,380-crore for farmers affected by unseasonal rains

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday sanctioned an additional Rs 5,380 crore from the Maharashtra Contingency Fund as a relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on Twitter. This comes right after Devendra Fadnavis assumed his post as the Chief Minister amid a political tussle in the state for government formation.

"CM @Dev_Fadnavis sanctions another â‚¹5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers," Maharashtra CMO's tweet read.

Earlier in the day, another CMO tweet had informed that one of the first steps of his new tenure taken by Fadnavis after assuming office at the state Secretariat was to put his signature on a cheque of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and then handing it over to a woman, Kusum Vengurlekar.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis' first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Soon after the Legislative Assembly Elections were over and before all the drama over government formation in the state, Chief Minister Fadnavis had in November sanctioned an amount of Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. He had also directed the officials concerned to review the ground situation in their respective areas and finalise the details of the assistance to be provided.

"It was also decided to provide help to farmers through insurance companies. The government is in touch with insurance companies. The process of conducting ''panchnamas'' (on-the-spot assessment of crops) is being expedited and mobile photographs have been permitted. We will approach the Centre for help. But, in the meantime the state government will disburse funds from its treasury without waiting for the Central assistance," Fadnavis had explained.

As Maharashtra drama continues, the Supreme Court on Monday heard a joint petition by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and administering the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on November 23 (Saturday).

The apex court reserved its order on whether the Fadnavis government will have to go through a floor test as demanded by Sena-NCP-Congress.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra chief minister along with NCP's Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as state's deputy chief minister after the President's rule was lifted at 5:47 am in the morning on Saturday.