Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis issues BIG statement after Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's mega rally: 'I am thankful...'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to a mega rally held by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray. During the rally in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray sarcastically credited Fadnavis for bringing the estranged cousins together, who were sharing a stage for the first time in two decades. In response, the chief minister said: "I am thankful to Raj Thackeray for giving me credit for bringing them together."

'Speaking out of frustration'

In his statement, Fadnavis also took a jibe at Uddhav and described him as "frustrated." He said: "It was a victory rally for the Marathi language, but Uddhav Thackeray chose to speak about politics and how he was ousted from power. He is speaking out of frustration, as they have nothing to show despite ruling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over 25 years. In contrast, we have brought development to the city and worked relentlessly for the Marathi Manoos in Mumbai."

Rally comes after govt's U-turn

During the massive rally on Saturday, Raj Thackeray, who leads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had said, "Uddhav (Thackeray) and I are coming together after 20 years…What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, thousands others couldn't do, Devendra Fadnavis managed to do that." The Thackeray brothers' historic rally came after the Maharashtra government rolled back two government resolutions to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools across the state.

Thackeray cousins' mega rally

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena's UBT faction and cousin Raj Thackeray held Saturday's rally to celebrate Marathi pride. Raj and Uddhav's sons, Amit Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, also shared stage at the event. During the rally, the two political leaders hinted at a long term collaboration. "We have come together to stay together," Uddhav Thackeray said.