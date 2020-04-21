Maharashtra classifies 'orange', 'green' COVID-19 zones; state holds 43 testing labs, the maximum in India

The Maharashtra government has announced new rules of classification for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hotspots in the stat. As per the new protocols, the districts in the state which have more than 15 positive cases but not a single new case in the last 14 days will come under the 'orange' zone and those districts which have not seen any new positive cases in the last 28 days will come under the 'green' zone.

It is to be noted that as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread with 4,666 cases of which 572 patients have recovered and 232 patients are dead. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state, which is the worst-hit yet.

In view of this, the government had amped up the facility of COVID-19 testing in the state, on account of which Maharashtra has now become the state with the maximum number of testing labs in the country. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, the state now has 43 COVID-19 testing labs, which includes 23 government and 20 private laboratories. According to sources, this will push the state's COVID-19 testing potential to the maximum.

The arrangement of labs looks somewhat like this:

Not just this, the Maharashtra government is also planning to establish 32 more labs, out of which 13 will be government and the rest of the 19 will be private ones.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government has decided to conduct 75,000 rapid tests for COVID-19, as the Centre gave the conditional permission to the state for the same. He said, "Maharashtra government will do 75 thousand rapid tests for coronavirus soon as the Centre has given us conditional permission for rapid tests."

He informed that the government has decided to "give hydroxychloroquine as a precautionary measure" to COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, Mumbai. It will be taken care of that the HCQ is not given to people with cardiac arrest history and to those who are above 60 years of age or below 15.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 18,000-mark on Tuesday while the death toll neared 600, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Tuesday marks Day 7 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.