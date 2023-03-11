Maharashtra: Class 9 student gets pregnant in Chandrapur; police blame misuse of internet, arrest one | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, a case of teen pregnancy has come to light in which a student from class 9 has been named as the suspected victim. A complaint was made by the 15-year-old girl's mother. Police have detained the accused after filing the case under the POCSO Act, and more investigation is being conducted.

According to reports, the incident took place in a rural area of Pombhurna, where a class 9 student suddenly began complaining of stomach pain. The results of the doctor's examination revealed that she is pregnant, Aaj Tak reported. The victim's mother was shocked and eventually filed a police report. Police were informed by the victim that she had a physical relationship with a young man from the village, which is how she became pregnant.

Following the victim's statement, police filed a POCSO Act complaint and detained Lokesh Chudri, a 19-year-old resident of the village. The accused was reportedly in a relationship with the victim. Police emphasised how, despite being a huge necessity, the internet and mobile devices could destroy young minds and cause them to make poor decisions that can ruin their lives.

Thus, it's important to spread accurate knowledge so that technology can be employed for advancement and growth, according to the police.

What is POCSO Act?

A law to protect children from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornographic offences was put into effect on November 14, 2012, by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It also establishes Special Courts to hear cases involving these offences as well as those that are related to or incidental to them. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act is known as POCSO.

