Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations

Maharashtra is gearing up for a crucial election on January 15, with 29 municipal corporations across the state going to the polls. The elections, which will determine the fate of 15,931 candidates, are being keenly watched, especially in Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing off against the reunited Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, heading MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively.

Polling will take place from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on January 15, with results expected to be declared on January 16. A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 893 wards, comprising 2,869 seats. To ensure a smooth voting process, over 25,000 police personnel, including senior officers, will be deployed across Mumbai.

Security tightened

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken several measures to encourage voter participation, including decorating polling stations, setting up pink booths, selfie points, and media facilitation centres. The distribution of EVMs and other election materials has been carried out at 23 divisional centres in Mumbai, with secure strong rooms and arrangements for transparent counting.

Key Municipal Corporations

The elections will cover major municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Thane, and Parbhani. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing stiff competition from various parties, including the NCP, its rival NCP (SP), Congress, and Samajwadi Party.

Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: What is open and closed today?

The Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in regions where the municipal corporation elections are being held, to facilitate smooth voting and boost turnout. While government offices, corporations, and banks will remain closed, essential services like hospitals, ambulances, police, and fire services will operate normally.

Public transport services, including local trains and BEST buses, are expected to continue as usual, with authorities making arrangements to help voters reach polling stations.

Government and civic-run schools and colleges are expected to remain closed for the day, while private institutions may suspend classes, especially if their campuses are being used as polling stations.