Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urges Centre to waive off train ticket fares for ferrying migrant labourers

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, has requested the central government to waive off the train ticket fare for the migrant labourers who are coming home to their native states via the 'Shramik Special' trains arranged by Indian Railways. Thackeray said that with the COVID-19 lockdown in place, most of the labourers are not in a financial position to pay for the train ticket and thus should be allowed to travel home to their families for free.

For context, in a set of guidelines issued for the 'Shramik Special' trains ferrying migrants stranded across the country, the Indian Railways has declared that "states should collect the ticket fare", inviting sharp criticism for charging for the services. Notably, the fare of sleeper class tickets is being charged, along with an additional Rs 50, which includes Rs 20 for the Shramik Specials.plus a super-fast charge of Rs 30.

In light of this, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has requested the Centre to waive off the ticket charges for the migrant poor, insisting that the labourers stranded in Maharashtra are not in a position to pay for the hiked fares. Thackeray was speaking at a video conference meeting with all district collectors, secretaries of ministries, and senior police officials on Sunday.

Although the central government has not yet provided any justification regarding the railway fares, several reports claim that states like Jharkhand, Telangana, and Rajasthan are in various stages of paying their dues for the services availed. Sources said that in some states like Gujarat, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have also been roped in to raise a part of the ticket fare for bringing the migrant labourers home.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that at present, there is good coordination between Maharashtra and the Indian Railways in ferrying the migrants back to their native places. This coordination ought to be encouraged in other states too, he said, adding that there should be no confusion or error regarding medical examinations and relevant documents pertaining to the labourers.

Thackeray also instructed that a list of all workers in different shelters across the state should be prepared and if special railway lines are launched from Mumbai, Thane, and Pune to ferry the migrant poor, the collectors-level officers of the local administration and other senior district officials should make all proper arrangements for the hassle-free travel of these labourers

In all of these, every bit of instruction pertaining to the COVID-19 lockdown that is currently in place should be followed by the local administration and no complaints in this regard will be entertained, the Chief Minister said, adding that the stranded people are also Indian nationals and they should be seen in view in light of the current situation.

For the last two days, migrant labourers stranded in several parts of the country are being ferried to their hometowns, mostly via these 'Shramik Special' trains arranged by the Indian Railways. These special trains have been launched from places like Bhiwandi and Nashik in Maharashtra, to name just two. Meanwhile, all of this is being monitored and coordinated by the central government's control room.

Notably, there still are a large number of labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh stranded in Maharashtra. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state had provided shelter and food to about 5 lakh migrant labourers for about 40 days and the system has been directed to be in place till all labourers manage to safely return to their native places.