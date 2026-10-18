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Maharashtra CEO seeks modification of Form 6 to help voters deleted during SIR

Maharashtra's chief electoral officer has asked ECI to modify Form 6 so voters whose names were deleted during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can re-apply without declaring as first-time voters.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Maharashtra CEO seeks modification of Form 6 to help voters deleted during SIR
Maharashtra SIR
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Maharashtra's chief electoral officer (CEO) has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to modify Form 6 to make it easier for voters whose names were removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to get back on the electoral roll.

The request, sent to the ECI last week according to sources, aims to address confusion over the existing declaration in Form 6 that requires applicants to state that they are applying for inclusion for the first time.

Why Form 6 is creating a problem

Form 6 is generally used by new voters to register for the first time. However, the ECI has directed voters who were left out during the SIR cleanup to use the same form to seek inclusion again.

This has created a practical problem on the ground. Voters who were previously registered are reluctant to submit Form 6 because declaring themselves as first-time voters could amount to a false statement.

Under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, knowingly making a false declaration in connection with electoral rolls is punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both. Election officials have reportedly faced difficulties persuading such voters to re-apply due to this legal fear.

Three key changes proposed

The Maharashtra CEO has reportedly proposed three changes to resolve the issue:

First, removing the words "New Voters" from the title of Form 6.

Second, introducing an alternative declaration for applicants who were previously registered in an assembly constituency but are no longer enrolled anywhere and are seeking inclusion again.

Third, allowing applicants to provide their previous Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number to help officials trace their earlier registration.

The proposed changes are intended to clearly distinguish between genuine first-time voters and eligible voters seeking re-inclusion after deletion.

SIR timeline in Maharashtra

The issue comes amid the ongoing SIR process in the state. The claims-and-objections window for Maharashtra closes on October 26, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 16.

The amendment could simplify the process for thousands of eligible voters, but it is not yet a confirmed change and will depend on legal and administrative approvals from the ECI.

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