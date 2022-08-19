Maharashtra celebrates Janmashtami with great zeal, 24 govindas injured during 'dahi-handi' in Mumbai | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Krishna Janmashtami and "dahi-handi" were celebrated on Friday with religious devotion and zest across Maharashtra, amid at least 24 "Govindas" being hurt in Mumbai, after two years of pandemic-induced restrictions.

At numerous Krishna temples in and around Mumbai, hundreds of devotees participated in rituals, aartis, and bells that marked the birth of the child "Bal-Gopal" as the celebrations began at midnight.

Among these were well-known temples to Lord Krishna, such as the ISKCON temples in Juhu and Chowpatty, the Shri Krishna Pranami Temple in Kalbadevi, the Guruvayoor Shree Krishna Temple in Navi Mumbai, and numerous more local, less well-known temples.

As part of numerous "dahi-handi" celebrations honouring Lord Krishna's love of curds and butter, hundreds of "Govinda" ensembles, both all-boys and all-girls performers, took to the streets in the morning.

Similar to Lord Krishna, who as a kid would break into homes in Gokul to steal the milk and curd in them, the participants, also called "govindas," constructed tall pyramids, some with as many as nine or ten tiers, to reach the hanging "handi" (pot), crush it with a coconut, and enjoy the treat of fresh curds and butter pouring all the way down.

Thousands of viewers gathered at different grounds, chowks, roads, or societies to watch the Govinda groups passionately eye the "dahi-handis" and the accompanying prize money, which ranged from Rs 100,000 to Rs 25,00,000 for the winning team, and even the reward of an international trip for setting a world record.

A number of the celebrations were attended by officials like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and political representatives from different parties. In order to provide a dance and musical spectacle at various venues, some organisers asked notable Bollywood and Marathi cinema stars to attend and participate in their events, along with other artists.

The state government has promised free medical care for individuals who fall and sustain injuries, as well as compensation and medical insurance of Rs. 10 lakh for each "Govinda." Up until 5 p.m., some 20 "Govindas" were forming the pyramids when they fell from different levels, and about 5 of them are still being treated in hospitals.

Similar energetic Janmashtami and "dahi-handi" festivities took place amid strict police protection in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, and other towns and villages around Maharashtra.

(With inputs from IANS)