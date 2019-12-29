Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday, 12 ministers from Congress

The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet will take place on December 30, reports said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra currently has six ministers - two each from three coalition partners - besides Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The oath-taking ceremony is likely to take place at Raj Bhavan.

"The list has been finalized for the oath-taking ceremony to be held tomorrow. The list will be out today. There will be 12 Ministers from Congress out of which 10 are of cabinet rank," Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said.

The state can have a 43-member council of ministers, 15% of the total strength of the 288-member Assembly, and there are still 36 positions left in the council of ministers.

There are currently six ministers - Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of Shiv Sena - in the Maharashtra cabinet.

As per the portfolio-sharing arrangement, Sena was allocated home, urban development, forest, environment, agriculture, industries and higher and technical education, and parliamentary affairs departments; NCP got finance and planning, housing, public health, irrigation, rural development and social justice departments while Congress has been given revenue, energy, PWD, tribal welfare, women and child welfare, textile, relief and rehabilitation.

According to a PTI report, Congress is unhappy about portfolio allocation and may ask for some plum portfolios.