Days after the Mahayuti government was formed after a landmark victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, a total of 39 MLAs were inducted into the Maharashtra government on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony took place in Nagpur. This came a day before the commencement of the week-long Winter Session of the state legislature on December 16.

Out of 39 MLAs, 33 were inducted as Cabinet ministers, six were sworn in as ministers of state. Nineteen ministers are from BJP, 11 from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and nine from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar). The cabinet expansion took place 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for the third time on December 5. Check full list of 39 ministers below:

BJP Ministers - 19

Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Chandrakant Patil

Girish Mahajan

Ganesh Naik

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Jaykumar Rawal

Pankaja Munde

Atul Save

Ashok Uike

Ashish Shelar

Shivendra Raje Bhosale

Jaykumar Gore

Sanjay Savkare

Nitesh Rane

Akash Fundkar

Madhuri Misal (MoS)

Pankaj Bhoyar (MoS)

Meghana Bordikar (Mos)

Shiv Sena Ministers - 11

Gulabrao Patil

Dada Bhuse

Sanjay Rathod

Uday Samat

Shambhuraj Desai

Sanjay Shirsat

Pratap Sarnaik

Bharat Gogawale

Prakash Abitkar

Ashish Jaiswal (MoS)

Yogesh Kadam (MoS)

NCP Ministers - 9