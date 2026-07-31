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Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4 dead, several trapped as four-storey building falls during repair works in Bhiwandi

The building, named Kohinoor Apartment, had been marked ‘dangerous’ by the municipal corporation earlier. As per initial reports, the structure suddenly caved in, leaving several people trapped under the debris.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4 dead, several trapped as four-storey building falls during repair works in Bhiwandi
Image source: ANI
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Tragedy struck in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on Friday when a four-storey building collapsed, killing four people. The incident occurred while repair work was being carried out at the site.

The building, named Kohinoor Apartment, had been marked ‘dangerous’ by the municipal corporation earlier. As per initial reports, the structure suddenly caved in, leaving several people trapped under the debris.  

What exactly happened?

According to officials, a part of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar area of the powerloom town came down around 11:30 pm on Thursday. 

Municipal officials said the building had 48 rooms, with 12 on each floor, and had earlier been declared dangerous by the civic authorities.

Anticipating the worst, locals quickly moved many families to safer places. But before some residents could get out, the 'B' wing of the building collapsed, officials said.  

Rescue operation underway

Authorities fear nearly 11 people remain trapped which includes six labourers and five residents. Rescue operations are currently underway.

“There are many such buildings in Bhiwandi that have been declared dangerous. While we are trying to rescue those trapped, I would advise people living in such buildings to vacate them immediately,” Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Mayor Narayan Chaudhary said.

A large multi-agency rescue operation is in progress. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and the local fire brigade are at the site. A dog squad, four fire engines, two ambulances, and heavy earth-moving equipment have also been deployed.

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