Maharashtra: Brain-dead woman gives life to 5 including 2 Jawans

Representational image

Five individuals, including two active-duty soldiers in Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Pune, were given a second chance at life thanks to the organ donation of a young woman who was declared brain death.

"A young lady was brought to Command Hospital (Southern Command), (CHSC) in her last stages of her life after an unfortunate event. On admission, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death. After discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady should be donated to patients who are in dire need of them," said Defence PRO.

"After the necessary clearances, the transplant team at Command Hospital (Southern Command), was immediately activated and the alerts were also sent to the Zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA)," the Defence added.

During the night of July 14 and the early hours of July 15, two serving Indian Army troops had kidney transplants, eyes were preserved in the eye bank of the CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex, and a liver was donated to a patient at the Ruby Hall clinic in Pune.

Five critically sick patients were given new leases on life and sight as a result of a kind act of organ donation made possible thanks to the combined efforts of donors and the CH(SC).

It bolsters the belief that "don`t take your organs to heaven, God knows we need them here!"It also spreads awareness about the invaluable role of organ donation for needy patients under such circumstances, said Defence.

(With inputs from ANI)