Maharashtra Board HSC Exams 2020: MSBSHSE likely to declare class 12th result tomorrow at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the result of HSC exams 2020 (class 12th) on Tuesday, July 14 at official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and www.mahahsscboard.in.

Earlier, reports had said that the results of HSC 2020 will be declared by July 15, while the SSC results will be announced by the end of July.

The state board results in Maharashtra are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020.

The results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in. Once declared, Maharashtra Board Class 12 (HSC) students and Class 10 (SSC) students can log on to one of the websites and check their result.

Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name is required to check a student's scorecard on the website.

Many of the boards this year are declaring results without even completing exams in all subjects. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had taken marks of three subjects to assess marks in remaining subjects exams for which could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICSE Board adopted the same assessment method.

Earlier on Monday, the CBSE declared Class 12th examination results. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had declared Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations on Friday last week.