Maharashtra Board Class 10th, Class 12th Results: MSBSHSE likely to declare result of HSC exams 2020 next week

As various boards declare class 10th and class 12th results, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to officially announce the date of results. However, various reports have said that the result of HSC exams 2020 is expected to be declared by next week.

MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale, after a meeting of Maharashtra's education department, said the results of HSC 2020 will be declared by July 15, while the SSC results will be announced by the end of July, reports said.

The state board results in Maharashtra are usually declared by May end or early June but have been delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 31 lakh candidates have appeared for MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examinations 2020.

The results will be declared at the board's official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in. Once declared, Maharashtra Board Class 10 (HSC) students and Class 12 (SSC) students can log on to one of the websites and check their result.

Maharashtra Board examination roll number and mother's first name is required to check a student's scorecard on the website.

Many of the boards this year are declaring results without even completing exams in all subjects. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had taken marks of three subjects to assess marks in remaining subjects exams for which could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICSE Board adopted the same assessment method.

Earlier on Friday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC) examinations. Out of 2,07,902 candidates who appeared for the ICSE Examination, 2,06,525 were declared passed. The total number of candidates who appeared for the ISC Examination is 88,409, out of which 85,611 declared passed.