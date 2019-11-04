Maharashtra: BJP to follow 'wait and watch' strategy, say sources

BJP, which appeared as the single largest party in the recently held Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, has said that its doors are open for talks with Shiv Sena.

Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party will work on the strategy of 'wait and watch,' sources have said.

According to the sources, BJP has a total of 121 MLAs, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties. The party is unlikely to form a minority government.

BJP and Shiv Sena, who fought elections together, have locked horns over the '50-50 formula' as Sena wants Chief Ministers' post to be rotated for 2.5 years each between the two parties.

Shiv Sena has maintained that the party is insisting on the very formula that was promised to them by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting before the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that his party is not power-hungry and just wants to follow up on whatever was promised to them.

The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.

Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that there was no agreement on 50:50 formula ahead of the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena has been claiming.

"We are going to form government. It will be a stable government. There was no agreement like 50:50 formula. Our party president (Amit Shah) has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet," the BJP leader had said while speaking to reporters at his residence.

The party is, however, ready for giving ministerial berths to Shiv Sena, including the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP is hoping that the deadlock will be resolved by November 8, a day before the last day of government formation in the state.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis on Monday met Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi and said that the new government in Maharashtra will be formed soon but he will not comment on anything anyone is saying about the matter.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also met the governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan today. State Cabinet Minister for Environment, Ramdas Kadam, accompanied him. The agenda of the meeting is said to be government formation in the state.

According to the sources, Shiv Sena wants BJP to prove the majority, and if it fails, then Shiv Sena can stake claim to form the government as party leader Raut on Sunday claimed that they have the support of 170 MLAs and the figure could even rise further.

The Shiv Sena has been adamant about its demand for sharing the Chief Minister's post, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met. The party has asked for "written assurance" from the BJP that "fifty-fifty" power-sharing deal will be respected.