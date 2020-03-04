Maharashtra BJP suspends chairperson of Selu Municipal Council for resolution against CAA-NRC

Two local body leaders in Maharashtra have been suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for taking a stand against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has triggered massive protests across the country.

Vinod Borade, the chairperson of Parbhani-based Selu Municipal Council, and Balasaheb Rokade, Palam Municipal Council's deputy chairperson, were suspended after the two local bodies passed resolutions against the CAA.

The suspension was issued by Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and the letters regarding this were posted by party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The letter signed by Patil states that both the party workers showed indiscipline by voting against the CAA, hence they have been suspended from the party.

The period of suspension was not specified in the letters.

The Selu Municipal Council, ruled by the BJP, unanimously passed a resolution against the implementation of the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on February 28.

Borade had said on Monday that the Nagar Parishad has 27 councillors including three co-opted members and the resolution was passed by majority without any opposition.

The CAA provides a path to expedited Indian citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had settled in India before December 31, 2014.

The new citizenship law triggered protests in many parts of the country after the bill regarding this was passed by the Parliament in December last year. The critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The government, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.