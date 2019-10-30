Maharashtra: BJP plans to woo Shiv Sena with deputy CM post, more ministerial berths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), facing an uphill task of bringing back Shiv Sena to the talking table, is planning to propose a new power-sharing arrangement with offers of the deputy chief minister's post and more ministerial berths.

The Shiv Sena has been adamant on its demand of sharing the Chief Minister's post, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met.

The BJP is, however, in no mood to compromise on the chief minister's post and some ministerial portfolios. BJP sources said it will keep Home, Urban Development and Revenue departments with it and can increase the number of Shiv Sena ministers to 14 from the current 12.

Besides, the BJP may also offer the Shiv Sena one more ministerial berth at the Centre, most likely at the Minister of State (MoS) level.

Independent MLA from Chandrapur Assembly Constituency Kishor Jorgewar met to handover unconditional support letter with leaders from Chandrapur. pic.twitter.com/cJou8WlpCy — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 30, 2019

Meanwhile, incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislative party on Wednesday. The meeting of BJP MLAs was held at Maharashtra Assembly at around 2:30 pm.

BJP president Amit Shah had deputed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as central observers for the meeting where the newly-elected MLAs will meet on Wednesday to elect their leader.

The meeting of 105 newly-elected MLAs came at a time when the BJP ally Shiv Sena has refused to support the party for government formation before it agrees to a 50:50 power-sharing formula.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked the BJP to respect the 50:50 formula “agreed upon” between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fadnavis said he was confident that he will remain the Chief Minister for the entire period of five years but the time of the swearing-in is yet to be decided.