Maharashtra: BJP leaders meet governor, discuss legal options of delay in government formation

Other leaders that accompanied Patil were Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar.

As the power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra continues, a delegation of BJP leaders led by party's state unit president Chandrakant Patil met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and discussed the delay in government formation in the state.

"We met with the Governor and discussed the legal options of delay in government formation," Patil told the media after coming out of the meeting.

Other leaders that accompanied Patil were Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has said that the party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation in Maharashtra following a meeting that was conducted on Thursday with the newly-elected legislators at Uddhav's residence in Mumbai - 'Matoshree'.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns as the latter has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement it claims was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.

On Thursday's latest development, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', indirectly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching newly-elected candidates to retain power. The editorial also took its digs at several BJP leaders and reiterated Shiv Sena's stance of the earlier '50:50 formula' for the post of the Chief Minister, ahead of the last date for government formation in Maharashtra, which is November 8.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had met governor Koshyari and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should form the government as it is the single largest party in the state. "We met Maharashtra Governor, Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow, to stake claim then they should form govt as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it", he had said.

Yesterday, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that "good news can come anytime." The leader made the remarks after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first instalment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari is also slated to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.