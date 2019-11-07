Maharashtra: BJP leaders meet governor, discuss legal options of delay in government formation

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: BJP leaders meet governor, discuss legal options of delay in government formation

Other leaders that accompanied Patil were Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 03:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the power tussle over government formation in Maharashtra continues, a delegation of BJP leaders led by party's state unit president Chandrakant Patil met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and discussed the delay in government formation in the state.

"We met with the Governor and discussed the legal options of delay in government formation," Patil told the media after coming out of the meeting.

Other leaders that accompanied Patil were Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Ashish Shelar.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has said that the party chief Uddhav Thackeray will take the final call on government formation in Maharashtra following a meeting that was conducted on Thursday with the newly-elected legislators at Uddhav's residence in Mumbai - 'Matoshree'.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena have locked horns as the latter has insisted on a coalition government under 50:50 formula, an agreement it claims was made between the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP, however, has maintained that the 50:50 formula meant equal share in the government and not the CM's post for 2.5 years. There was no agreement for the chief minister's position, the party has affirmed.

On Thursday's latest development, the Shiv Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', indirectly accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching newly-elected candidates to retain power. The editorial also took its digs at several BJP leaders and reiterated Shiv Sena's stance of the earlier '50:50 formula' for the post of the Chief Minister, ahead of the last date for government formation in Maharashtra, which is November 8.

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had met governor Koshyari and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should form the government as it is the single largest party in the state. "We met Maharashtra Governor, Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale also met him. And if BJP leaders are meeting Governor tomorrow, to stake claim then they should form govt as they are the single largest party, we have been saying it", he had said.

Yesterday, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar has said that "good news can come anytime." The leader made the remarks after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with ministers who took stock of the situation of unseasonal rain-affected areas in the state and announced that the first instalment of assistance will be disbursed immediately.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari is also slated to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears black sheer dress, price is...

Wordle 767 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 26

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

WhatsApp users can now create group while forwarding a message

Inside Parineeti Chopra’s beau Raghav Chadha’s journey: Politician opens up about friendly teasing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE