Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Neeraj Chopra's net worth before Olympics was Rs 25 cr, Arshad's net worth was Rs 80 lakh, their current net worth is...

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

Mukesh Ambani's Jio launches country-specific international roaming plan, provides 7GB data, 100 SMS at just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta to launch this affordable product soon, it is...

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

This Indian state has no snakes

This Indian state has no snakes

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

NASA's Hubble Telescope captures 'candy floss' in space

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Angry Nagarjuna says he will sue govt for 'illegal' demolition of his Hyderabad convention centre: 'Not even an inch...'

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

'The door was locked': Revathy Sampath details shocking alleged sexual assault by Siddique, says no one helped her

HomeIndia

India

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme

Employees under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) who opt for UPS will be eligible for an assured pension of 50 per cent of their average basic pay over the last 12 months before retirement.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 09:03 AM IST

Good news for govt employees, this state becomes first to implement Unified Pension Scheme
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Maharashtra became the first state to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). On Sunday, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to implement for state government employees the Unified Pension Scheme announced by the Union government the previous day.

On Saturday, the Narendra Modi-led Centre approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for central government employees who joined service after January 1, 2004. Employees under National Pension Scheme opting for UPS will be eligible for an assured pension of 50 per cent of the average basic pay drawn over the last 12 months before superannuation The minimum qualifying service has been kept at 25 years.

As per the Maharashtra cabinet’s decision, UPS will be effective from March this year and will benefit all state government employees, an official said here.

The tenure of the Maharashtra assembly ends in November this year, and polls are likely to be held in October-November.

“The cabinet also cleared the proposal to expand the uninterrupted power supply scheme to more farmers in the state. They would get supply during the day. It cleared the Rs 7,000 crore Nar-Par-Girana river linking scheme that would primarily benefit north Maharashtra districts like Nashik and Jalgaon,” he said.

The state government would raise Rs 5000 crore under Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd for an ambitious project in Thane district, he said.

Thane is the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The revenue relief in force for land owned by BJP Lok Sabha member and royal scion Udayanraje Bhosale will continue for his successors as well, as per a decision cleared by the cabinet, the official added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 136, she is now posted as…

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC without coaching in 2nd attempt, got AIR 136, she is now posted as…

India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

India's most popular actor on Instagram has 9.19 crore followers; it's not Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Deepika, Alia

Dahi Handi 2024: Know date, timing, significance and celebrations of festival

Dahi Handi 2024: Know date, timing, significance and celebrations of festival

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dedicates wicket to newborn son with unique celebration during PAK vs BAN 1st Test

Watch: Shaheen Afridi dedicates wicket to newborn son with unique celebration during PAK vs BAN 1st Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement