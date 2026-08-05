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Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What are FSSAI rules and punishment? Here's know what happened

Maharashtra has banned non-dairy/analogue paneer. Violators face up to 6 months jail and Rs 1 lakh fine. The move follows raids on fake paneer units and aims to curb food adulteration.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 AM IST

Maharashtra Bans Fake Paneer: What are FSSAI rules and punishment? Here's know what happened
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    Maharashtra has implemented a ban on analogue or non-dairy paneer, making its production, sale, or storage illegal. Violators could face up to 6 months in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. This order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on July 30, prohibits all activities related to non-dairy paneer across the state, following Chhattisgarh's similar ban.

    Why the ban was ordered

    The Maharashtra FDA has implemented a ban following a crackdown on food adulteration, specifically targeting the production of synthetic milk and counterfeit paneer. This includes a significant raid in Pune’s Manjari Khurd, where approximately 1,400 kg of fake paneer, 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, 400 kg of glycerol monostearate and 718 litres of palm oil were seized. The issue has also been a topic in the Maharashtra Assembly, where lawmakers called for a total ban on analogue paneer sold as authentic without proper labelling.

    What is analogue paneer?

    Analogue paneer, made with vegetable fats and non-dairy ingredients, resembles traditional paneer but is less expensive. According to FSSAI regulations, true paneer must originate solely from milk, prohibiting the use of starch or synthetic components. While FSSAI allows analogue paneer, it requires clear labelling. The Maharashtra FDA has stated that marketing it as dairy paneer misleads consumers and constitutes an unfair trade practice.

    Also read: Air India Flight AI2379 Turbulence: What happened on Phuket-to-Delhi route? Flyers call it 'Worst 2 hours'

    Punishment for breaking the law

    As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, violations can result in up to 6 months of jail and a Rs 1 lakh fine. If unsafe food leads to death, punishments include life imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 10 lakh. The FDA announced strict actions against sellers of analogue paneer, in conjunction with broader inspections in hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra, leading to the cancellation of several licenses for hygiene infractions.

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