Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

Earlier in the day, the Bombay HC restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with a Maharashtra bandh over the sexual assault incident, on August 24 or any future date, saying such a protest would paralyse normal life.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed disagreement with a Bombay High Court order restraining political parties from calling a bandh but asserted the opposition bloc MVA has withdrawn its proposed shutdown in Maharashtra on Saturday over a sexual abuse case in a school.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called off the August 24 (Saturday) bandh after the HC order, but leaders and workers from Opposition parties will protest against the Mahayuti government with black bands tied around their mouth across the state.

"We don't agree with the High Court order on bandh," Thackeray maintained.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said if political parties and individuals were not restrained from proceeding with the call for bandh on Saturday, huge losses, not only in terms of economy and business but also essential services and basic amenities, including health services will occur, which needs to be prevented.

The MVA alliance had called for a shutdown across the state on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

