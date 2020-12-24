Maharashtra: Pus forms inside woman's entire body, first such case of COVID side-effect in India

Headlines

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

Centre holds high-level meeting on Covid-19, asks states to keep close watch

UP government to build temple museum in Ayodhya; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Pus forms inside woman's entire body, first such case of COVID side-effect in India

The woman was hospitalised immediately and a team of doctors removed almost half a litre of pus from her body.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the new cases of Coronavirus infection, medical practitioners and doctors are faced with new issues. Recently, a woman complained of pain in her waist and back in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad. On examination, doctors found her body filled with pus and antibodies to the COVID-19 infection were also found. This is the first such case in the country.

The woman had got infected with the COVID-19 infection and had recovered.

On November 28, she went to see a doctor. There was a swelling on her legs accompanied by excruciating pain. Such pain is usually the result of a fracture, tumor or infection. On detailed examination and an MRI, it was found that pus had accumulated in her body.

She was hospitalised immediately and a team of doctors removed almost half a litre of pus from her body. The woman was discharged on December 21.

In Germany too, six such cases have been reported wherein the patient’s antigen test showed a negative result but antibodies were present in the body.

Spine surgeon Dr Shrikant Dahibhate said that this is the first such case in India. For this reason, further studies are needed. We should not consider ourselves safe after recovering from Corona. In the future, different types of symptoms are starting to appear due to corona. Therefore care is also necessary before and after corona.

Meanwhile, eight people arriving from Britain tested positive for COVID-19 this week and more results are awaited, officials from three Indian cities said. So far none of the infections appeared to be a new strain, a senior government advisor said, while a testing coordinator said the analysis was still ongoing.

Recorded COVID-19 infections in India exceeded 10 million at the weekend, second only to the United States. More than 146,000 people in India are recorded to have died from the disease.

The discovery this month of a new more easily transmissible form of the virus in Britain is a particular concern since several hundred people typically arrive at each of India`s major airports from Britain every day.

India suspended flights from Britain from Wednesday until the end of the month and has been testing passengers.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Centre to sell onion at subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in Delhi from this date, know how to buy

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; IMD predicts more showers this weekend

Meet actor with net worth Rs 3000 crore who made acting debut with Rajinikanth, not Prabhas, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE