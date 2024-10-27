INDIA
The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Sanjay Nirupam has been fielded from the Dindoshi constituency.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday released its new list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The list features Milind Deora, who will contest against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Sanjay Nirupam has been fielded from the Dindoshi constituency.
Nilesh Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane to contest elections from the Kudal seat.
Milind Deora is currently a Rajya Sabha member and is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. Deora was given the task during the Lok Sabha polls to handle Worli.
Earlier today, BJP leader and former Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Along with Sanjana Jadhav, former BJP MP Rajendra Gavit and former BJP Corporator Murji Patel also joined the party.
Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.
The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.
In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
'Big loss': Australian head coach reacts to Mohammed Shami's absence from Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sena releases list of 20 candidates; fields Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli
Prabhas fans troll Arshad Warsi, call him 'real joker' after Bandaa Singh Chaudhary earns Rs 17 lakh on opening day
'If you have guts...': Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump, the reason will shock you, WATCH viral video
Viral video: Man claims to finds dead lizard floating in beer bottle in Telangana, watch
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's co-star, who left Bollywood after 2 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, her father is...
'2 centuries in 5 years, problem if..': Ex-IND opener's blunt take on Virat Kohli's lean patch in Test cricket
'Example of India's crumbling infrastructure...': LoP Rahul Gandhi over stampede in Bandra terminus
Meet Miss India finalist who left her modelling career, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, to become...
'Make in India' takes flight: PM Modi, his Spanish counterpart Sanchez to inaugurate C295 Assembly Line
IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI: Radha Yadav efforts in vain as New Zealand Women beat India Women by 76 runs, level series 1-1
Isha Koppikar recalls horrific casting couch experience in viral video: 'A-list actor asked me to meet him alone'
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne defends Avinash Mishra for not providing ration, says 'he was using powers like...'
This is one of the oldest city in world, 3000 years old, located in India, it is still famous for it's...
Akhilesh Yadav's BIG statement on seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls, says, 'There is no room for sacrifice...'
Anand Mahindra lauds IIT graduates for creating this smart home gym, says, ‘No rocket science here, but…’
Diwali 2024: Exact date, shubh muhurat of Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj; know here
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn film races ahead of Kartik Aaryan-starrer in advance bookings
'There was no response from....': S Jaishankar criticises Congress over Mumbai 26/11 attacks
Mohammad Rizwan replaces Babar Azam as Pakistan's new white-ball captain; Salman Ali Agha named vice-captain
This actress was shocked and nervous before shooting 'bedroom scene' with Sanjay Dutt, he asked her to...
Hoax bomb threats to Indian flights continue, 50 flights disrupted today
Nvidia becomes most valuable company in world, overtakes Apple after announcing partnership with Mukesh Ambani
'There will be cracks in team': Ex-India star issues stern warning following Pune Test defeat
'Suno Lawrence Bishnoi...': Man threatens gangster in viral video, backs Salman Khan, WATCH
Who is Gursimran Kaur? 19- year old Indian woman found dead in Canada's Walmart oven
UP: Taj Mahal engulfed in thick haze as pollution rises in Agra, pics surface online
Sonam Kapoor dazzles in rust lehenga with unique soil and clay body ornament at Diwali party
Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour breaks concert records in India as it becomes…
Bandaa Singh Chaudhary leaves Punjab residents emotional; victim families recall horrific tragedies: 'Everyone was...'
Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri give a sneak peek into their 'yellow love affair', share adorable photos from haldi
This is what Ratan Tata expected in Noel Tata in order to succeed him as Tata Sons Chairman
‘True Hero’: Zomato delivery agent with no hands becomes inspires internet
'Khud kuch nahi jeete': Gambhir's old remark on Ravi Shastri goes viral after India's humiliating Test series loss vs NZ
UP: 10 hotels in Lucknow receive bomb threats via email, sender demands Rs 46 lakh ransom
Meet Indian woman, who has world's largest private residences, it hosted Priyanka Chopra's wedding, she is...
'I'm thankful...': Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad joins NCP-SCP, to contest Maharashtra assembly polls from...
Aishwarya Rai praises Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan at awards show in viral video, netizens say 'she's so fake'
'Aishwarya Rai in my arms': Old Vivek Oberoi video clip goes viral amid divorce rumours
Pakistan T20I, ODI squads for Australia, Zimbabwe tours announced; captain not yet revealed
THIS Indian state recorded highest number of stubble-burning cases, it’s not Punjab, Haryana
Mumbai engulfed in layer of smoke as AQI dips to 'poor' ahead of Diwali festival
Fakhar Zaman removed from PCB central contracts list after defending Babar Azam; Shaheen Afridi demoted to....
Meet Dubai siblings Jainam and Jivika, who are now new owner of Jiohotsar domain, they bought it from...
Meet superstar who was only 15 when romantically paired with 55 year old star, the film was...
‘Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana’: Diljit Dosanjh concert in Delhi offers free water bottles to singles
Mohammed Shami drops first reaction after BCCI leaves out star pacer from Team India's BGT squad
'Atmosphere of fear...': PM Modi warns against 'digital arrest' scam, suggests ways to deal with 'fraudsters'
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 5 hours? 380 km expressway to connect 9 UP districts, will be completed by...
Zomato's specially-abled delivery agent's unstoppable spirit melts hearts online, watch viral video
Salman Khan announces Da-bangg Tour in Dubai amid death threats, fans say 'Tiger Zinda Hai'
World’s most polluted city has AQI of 700, it’s not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Meet Bollywood’s highest-paid bodyguard who charges Rs 10000000 more than Salman Khan’s Shera; he works for…
Meet IIT-JEE topper, who scored 337 marks in JEE Advanced, joined IIT Bombay with AIR 1, now working as...
Will Vande Bharat sleeper train outclass Rajdhani Express? Here's all you need to know
Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know date, history, vrat rituals, shubh muhurat, and significance
Meet Akshay Kumar’s heroine who rejected blockbusters that made Kangana, Mallika stars; has no hits in 19 years
Meet filmmaker allegedly slapped by Shah Rukh Khan, gave big flops with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan
Why lifts have mirrors? Reason will surprise you
Kartik Aaryan dating mystery girl? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Vidya Balan makes shocking revelation: ‘He was always...'
Delhi chokes amid rising air pollution, AQI crosses 400 at...
Ex-Washington Post editor claims Jeff Bezos made ‘secret deal’ with THIS US Presidential candidate in order to...
Aishwarya Rai recalls ‘surprise roka ceremony’ after Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘amazing’ proposal: ‘I didn’t even…’
Urvashi Rautela claims she had ‘biggest age gap in Bollywood’ with Sunny Deol in a film: 'Now breaking that record by…’
Gujarati is now third most-spoken Indian language in THIS country, not US, UK, Australia, it is...
NASA Alert: Giant 500-foot asteroid, as big as a skyscraper is approaching Earth tomorrow at...
Meet man behind net worth revelations of Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, has donated Rs 8.7 lakh crore, his net worth is...
Tamannaah Bhatia shares 'never seen before angle' of Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat; Shraddha Kapoor calls her 'fireball'
Chinese woman calls Indian food ‘dirty’, changes her mind after..., watch viral video
5-20-30 rule to lose belly fat: Know benefits, risks and a step-by-step guide
ISRO chief reveals launch dates for upcoming missions: Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4 likely in…
J-K: Terrorist hideout busted in Poonch; two grenades, three Pakistani mines recovered
Apple iPhone 16 is now banned in THIS country due to…
Want confirmed train tickets ahead of Diwali, Chhath Puja? THIS Indian Railways scheme will increase your chances
'Can fit 20 Empire States inside': World's largest building worth Rs 415000 to come up in…
Salman Khan, Salim Khan's effigies burned amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi: 'We are Bishnois, we don't...'
Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian flag, flaunts huge crowd in unseen pics from Dil-Luminati Delhi concert: ‘Delhi hila di'
More than 22000 kilograms cheddar cheese worth Rs 3 crore stolen in major scam from…
Maharashtra: Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus leaves 9 injured
World’s richest man Elon Musk briefly worked illegally in US after quitting…: Report
THIS Indian businessman served in French army, a coincidence once saved his life, has Tata connection, he is...
Bigg Boss 18: It's Shilpa Shirodkar vs Avinash Mishra in Weekend Ka Vaar, actor says 'don’t you dare…’
Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah says Rupali Ganguly is insecure: 'Mere saath toh bahut...'
Tata-Airbus Project: PM Modi, Spain PM Sanchez to inaugurate TATA aircraft complex in Gujarat today
Delhi-NCR Pollution: Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' category, AQI drops to...
Israel versus Iran: Know the current situation in 10 points
Simbu says he sketched Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in school, won first prize, fans react: 'She is a piece of art'
Annu Kapoor reveals how he convinced ‘drunk’ Javed Akhtar to get married to ‘sister’ Shabana Azmi: 'He was sloshed...'
4 Indians, including siblings, killed in accident as their Tesla crashes into divider in Canada
'Just that there was no dulhan': IndiGo crew's wedding-style rain shield wins hearts, watch viral video
Here's why Do Patti actor Shaheer Sheikh is called 'Shah Rukh Khan of Indonesia'
Aishwarya Rai grooves to ‘Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi’ with Salman Khan in viral video, fans say ‘want them back'
Meet Rachel Gupta who became first Indian to win Miss Grand International, she is from...
Indian girl dances with US man on Bhojpuri song in front of India Gate, VIDEO goes viral
Why Ratan Tata didn’t give anything to brother Noel Tata in his will? Reason is….
Bigg Boss 18: Double elimination in house, Nyra Banerjee's BB journey ends? Here's what we know
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal gets stuck in traffic, resorts to walking to reach Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert
Meet IAS officer, who got separated from son, left-high paying job, cracked UPSC with AIR...
IND-W vs NZ-W, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs New Zealand Women match
IND-W vs NZ-W, Live Streaming: When and where to watch India Women vs New Zealand Women 2nd ODI live on TV and online?