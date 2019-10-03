Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Congress releases new list of 19 names, changes candidates in 3 seats

The Congress party on Thursday released another list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, changing candidates in three seats - Nandurbar, Sillod and Ghatkopar West - for which nominees were announced on Wednesday.

In the new list, the Congress has fielded Udesingh K Padvi, in place of Mohan Pawan Singh from Nandurbar, Khaisar Azad instead of Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar in Sillod and Anand Shukla in Ghatkopar West, replacing Shahu Sahadevrao Suryavanshi.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Here is the full list of candidates:

INC COMMUNIQUE The Central Election Committee has selected following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/l9ZFBFPPsq — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 3, 2019

This is the fourth list of Congress for Maharashtra assembly elections. In its third list of candidates, the party named 20 candidates.

In its first list on Sunday, the Congress had named candidates for 51 seats. On Tuesday, the Congress released its second list of 52 party candidates. While Prithviraj Chavan will contest from Karad South, Ashok Chavan has been fielded from Bhoker.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat will contest from his current seat of Sangamner.