Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, Congress' in-charge for the State, Ramesh Chennithala alleged on Saturday that crores of rupees have been reportedly offered to two MLAs to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

Chennithala made those allegations while speaking to reporters in the national capital today.

He also questioned the Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde).

"Reports are coming out that crores of rupees have been offered to two MLAs to join NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). It comes under anti-defection law. Why CM who is in charge of the home department is silent? CM has the responsibility to tell the people what has happened...," Chennithala told reporters here.

"Offering and accepting bribes is a criminal activity," he said. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has not yet responded to the allegations.The allegations came with just weeks to go for the Maharashtra assembly polls on Novermber 20.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the state. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Counting for all 288 constituencies for the Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 23.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

