Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Congress likely to release first list of candidates today, six sitting MLAs under watch

The Indian National Congress (INC) is likely to release its first list of candidates today for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, sources said, adding that the list is likely to contain the names of more than 45 candidates.

According to a senior Congress leader, names of 85 of the 125 party candidates were on Saturday finalised at a meeting held with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Congress is planning to kickstart its campaign in Wardha on October 2, in the presence of former chief Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, the Congress has also decided to drop six sitting MLAs, who are pliable and likely to leave the party for greener pastures, in the coming Assembly elections. The six MLAs likely to be dropped are —

1. Aslam Shaikh, MLA from Malad West

2. Rahul Bondre, MLA from Chikhali.

3. Kashiram Pawara, MLA from Shirpur

4. DS Ahire, MLA from Sakri

5. Siddharam Mehtre, MLA from Akkalkot

6. Bharat Bhalke, MLA from Pandharpur

Sources said that these all these legislators are in touch with the BJP and the Shiv Sena, looking to leave the party for 'greener pastures', and their tickets can be deducted for this reason.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is the current MLA from the Satara seat. He is also likely to contest in the Lok Sabha by-election in Maharashtra from the same seat. To decide on a future course of action, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders are scheduled to meet in Mumbai today.

Earlier, a senior Congress leader had said, "The first list of 47 names is likely to be announced Sunday or Monday. The Pitru Paksha is over and many of the prospective candidates want to file papers early."