Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP shows zero-tolerance with corruption in final list; Eknath Khadse, Prakash Mehta snubbed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the fourth and final list of seven candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. With this list, the suspense is finally over regarding the question of contest for some BJP leaders. Veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse, whose name was missing in the earlier three lists released by the party, will not contest the assembly election from Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district. Others like Minister Vinod Tawade and ex-Minister Prakash Mehta have also been denied an MLA ticket in the Vidhan Sabha polls. With this, BJP President Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis have made it crystal clear on their zero-tolerance policy against corruption. All the four leaders who were denied tickets this time were facing several corruption allegations.

The list indicates that the ticket to Tawade's Borivali seat has been given to Sunil Rane, who will contest from the constituency this time. Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse, will contest the Muktainagar seat instead of her father. The ticket to Colaba has gone to NCP legislator Rahul Narvekar instead of Raj Purohit. The list also indicates that former minister Prakash Mehta, six-time MLA, will also not contest the Ghatkopar East constituency this time. The ticket has, instead, been given to Parag Shah. Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also snubbed in the Katol assembly constituency and the ticket given to Charansingh Thakur. As far as the other seats are concerned, the party gave a ticket to Pradeep Badole in Tumsar and to Rahul Dhikle in Nashik East.

Khadse, who had already filed his nomination three days ago, earlier said that the BJP leadership has conveyed to him that he will not get the party nomination. Denying any rumours about him joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said, "I've not met or had any conversation with Sharad Pawar since a year. I don't know why he is spreading false rumours of me joining the NCP or even contacting him. I don't know what responsibility the party (BJP) will bestow upon me but I'll always remain a dedicated worker."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the third list, the BJP announced candidates for Shirpur (ST), Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West. Kashiram Pawara, Dr Mallikarjun Reddy, Parinay Phuke and Ramesh Singh Thakur have been fielded from Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West, respectively.

In the first and second list of candidates, the BJP announced 125 and 14 nominees, respectively.

October 4, 2019, i.e. today marks the last date to file nomination papers for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections this year.