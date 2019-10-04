Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP shows zero-tolerance with corruption in final list; Eknath Khadse, Prakash Mehta snubbed

Headlines

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MS Swaminathan passes away: Know more about Father of Green Revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Huge setback for Australia as star spinner ruled out of 2023 World Cup

Sexual assault case: Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka acquitted of all charges in Sydney trial

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Foods that keep your mind and body young

Cricketers who have the longest names

8 health benefits of drinking ajwain-saunf water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Oscar 2024: Malayalam movie '2018' is India's official entry

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Alia Bhatt shares romantic birthday post for ‘best friend, happiest place’ Ranbir Kapoor: ‘You make it all magical’

The Vaccine War movie review: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi shine in Vivek Agnihotri's tribute to India's Covid warriors

Fukrey 3 movie review: Varun, Richa, Pulkit, Manjot return with complete family entertainer worth a trip to the cinema

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: BJP shows zero-tolerance with corruption in final list; Eknath Khadse, Prakash Mehta snubbed

Khadse, who had already filed his nomination three days ago, earlier said that the BJP leadership has conveyed to him that he will not get the party nomination.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released the fourth and final list of seven candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. With this list, the suspense is finally over regarding the question of contest for some BJP leaders. Veteran BJP leader Eknath Khadse, whose name was missing in the earlier three lists released by the party, will not contest the assembly election from Muktainagar seat in Jalgaon district. Others like Minister Vinod Tawade and ex-Minister Prakash Mehta have also been denied an MLA ticket in the Vidhan Sabha polls. With this, BJP President Amit Shah and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis have made it crystal clear on their zero-tolerance policy against corruption. All the four leaders who were denied tickets this time were facing several corruption allegations.

The list indicates that the ticket to Tawade's Borivali seat has been given to Sunil Rane, who will contest from the constituency this time. Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse, will contest the Muktainagar seat instead of her father. The ticket to Colaba has gone to NCP legislator Rahul Narvekar instead of Raj Purohit. The list also indicates that former minister Prakash Mehta, six-time MLA, will also not contest the Ghatkopar East constituency this time. The ticket has, instead, been given to Parag Shah. Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also snubbed in the Katol assembly constituency and the ticket given to Charansingh Thakur. As far as the other seats are concerned, the party gave a ticket to Pradeep Badole in Tumsar and to Rahul Dhikle in Nashik East.

Here is the fourth and final list:

 

 

Khadse, who had already filed his nomination three days ago, earlier said that the BJP leadership has conveyed to him that he will not get the party nomination. Denying any rumours about him joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he said, "I've not met or had any conversation with Sharad Pawar since a year. I don't know why he is spreading false rumours of me joining the NCP or even contacting him. I don't know what responsibility the party (BJP) will bestow upon me but I'll always remain a dedicated worker."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of four candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. In the third list, the BJP announced candidates for Shirpur (ST), Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West. Kashiram Pawara, Dr Mallikarjun Reddy, Parinay Phuke and Ramesh Singh Thakur have been fielded from Shirpur, Ramtek, Sakoli and Malad West, respectively. 

In the first and second list of candidates, the BJP announced 125 and 14 nominees, respectively.

October 4, 2019, i.e. today marks the last date to file nomination papers for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli's hilarious act to tease Marnus Labuschagne goes viral - Watch

'Should I fight with Indians?': Pakistan star's epic response to journalist before World Cup 2023 goes viral

Meet Instacart founder who walked away with Rs 9,100 crore by exiting startup post IPO

Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on Kapil Dev's viral 'kidnapping' video: Unveiling the truth

New Zealand's ace fast bowler clears hurdles to make ODI World Cup squad, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE