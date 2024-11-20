The 288 assembly seats are categorized as follows: 234 general, 29 reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Among the constituencies drawing attention are:

Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is contesting.

Nagpur South West, a BJP stronghold represented by Devendra Fadnavis.

Baramati, the stage for a Pawar vs. Pawar showdown.

Key Constituencies and Candidates

Constituency Mahayuti Candidate MVA Candidate Kopri-Pachpakhadi Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Kedar Dighe (Shiv Sena-UBT) Nagpur South West Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) Prafulla Gudadhe-Patil (Congress) Baramati Ajit Pawar (NCP) Yugendra Pawar (NCP-SP) Worli Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) Kamthi Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP) Suresh Bhoyar (Congress) Colaba Rahul Narwekar (BJP) Heera Devasi (Congress) Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Nawab Malik (NCP) Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party) Yevla Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) Manikrao Shinde (NCP-SP) Bhokar Sreejaya Chavan (BJP) Tirupati Kondhekar (Congress) Karad South Atul Suresh Bhosale (BJP) Prithviraj Chavan (Congress) Vandre East Zeeshan Siddique (NCP) Varun Sardesai (Shiv Sena-UBT) Vandre West Ashish Shelar (BJP) Asif Zakaria (Congress) Mumbadevi Shaina NC (Shiv Sena) Amin Patel (Congress) Kankavli Nitesh Rane (BJP) Sandesh Parkar (Shiv Sena-UBT) Kudal Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena) Vaibhav Naik (Shiv Sena-UBT) Islampur Nishikant Bhosale Patil (NCP) Jayant Patil (NCP-SP)

Political Alliances and Contest

The elections pit the ruling Mahayuti alliance against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Mahayuti bloc: Comprises BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction. BJP is contesting 148 seats, Shiv Sena 80, and NCP 53.

MVA bloc: Includes Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT). Congress is contesting 103 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89, and NCP (SP) 87.



Results Date

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23, when the results will be declared.

The elections promise to be a closely fought contest between the Mahayuti and MVA blocs, with high stakes for all major political players.